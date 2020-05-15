Sport and exercise

Sir, – I wholeheartedly agree with Kathleen Forde (Letters, May 14th) who questions the 5km limit for those travelling to golf and tennis clubs. My parents are in their early 70s, and stoically “cocooned” for nearly six weeks at their home in north Donegal. They also live 7km from their local golf club. Despite being less than a 10-minute drive away, they will have to remain at home next week while those from Northern Ireland can travel across the Border and play at the same club with impunity. It seems neither sensible nor fair. – Yours, etc,

JENNIFER

PRENDERGAST,

Kilmacanogue,

Co Wicklow.