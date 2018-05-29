Sport and anthems

Sir, – Gerald Morgan (May 22nd) describes the playing of the British anthem at English rugby and football matches as “arrogant, rude and inappropriate”. He suggests that it is a deliberate snub to the ancient nations of Ireland, Scotland and Wales, or at least their football and rugby teams.

Perhaps I have lived in England for too long not to feel particularly snubbed by this state of affairs. Indeed there are probably many English people who would like their own anthem. This is likely to do with them wanting something to uniquely identify them as English as opposed to British.

What would he suggest the Northern Irish play at their football games? He seems to have overlooked the fact that they also play the British anthem. Is this a case of them snubbing and being snubbed at the same time? – Yours, etc,

DECLAN HIGGINS,

Dulwich,

London.