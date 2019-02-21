Splitting images of Tories and Labour

Sir, – With regard to the MPs who have “split” the Labour Party, Joe McCarthy writes (Letters, February 19th) that the last time a political party divided on such a scale was in 1981.

The “party within a party” that is the European Research Group tore the Conservative party apart in January of this year when its members voted down their own party of government. As your Editorial (February 19th) suggests, current dysfunction is not entirely Jeremy Corbyn’s fault! – Yours, etc,

PAUL TATTAM,

Chinley,

Derbyshire, England.