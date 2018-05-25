Sir, – A “booze cruise” reads like a great idea and it is for wedding couples who may be having the reception at the parents’ home or non-bespoke wedding venue (Conor Pope, “Splashing the cash on weddings”, May 21st).

It can result in a significant saving, despite the time and effort involved.

However, couples who have signed up to a bespoke wedding venue or to well-known hotel need to be very mindful of the fact that these venues will charge a “corkage” fee per bottle for any wine brought into the venue for the “big day”.

This “corkage” fee per bottle can be very significant and typically can be €15 per bottle, thus reducing considerably or eliminating any saving from the “booze cruise”.

It’s not always “plain sailing” when it comes to planning a wedding! – Yours, etc,

DENIS O’SHAUGHNESSY,

Kilbride,

Co Meath.