Sir, – As a student in Berlin I went with some German friends to see The Spy Who Came in from the Cold (An Irishman’s Diary, December 16th). All went well until the first – night-time – shots of a Berlin back street rolled.

Mutterings arose from the audience, fingers pointed at the screen. I turned to ny German friend next to me: “Berlin houses don’t have window sills”, he said.

“Well, they do in Dublin,” I replied. – Yours, etc,

JIM SMYTH,

Belfast.