Sir, – I feel Conor Pope’s article (Pricewatch, June 24th) is a tad misleading regarding matters fiscal and holy sacraments. It states the average “cost” of an Irish first communion to be circa €900.

I think that “cost” should be replaced by “spend” as most of the “costs” are indeed optional. – Yours, etc,

THOMAS MOORE Jr,

Kilbarrack,

Dublin 5.