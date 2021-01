Sir, – I was writing a school project but I got stuck on the issue of how to spell one word.

What I found shows that the Guardian spells it “home schooling”.

The BBC and Collins English dictionary spell it with a hyphen – “home-schooling”.

But The Irish Times has sometimes joined the words – “homeschooling”.

Looks like I am not the only one stuck on this! – Yours, etc,

STELLA KENNEDY (12),

Portmarnock,

Co Dublin.