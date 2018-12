Sir, – In endorsing a tough approach to speeding offences, your Editorial (December 12th) observes that since 1972 there has been “a 400 per cent reduction in the number of road deaths”.

This is beyond miraculous: a 100 per cent reduction would have reduced deaths to nil.

May I suggest a zero tolerance approach to statistical offences in your columns, with graduated penalties based on the severity of the transgression? – Yours, etc,

Dr JOHN DOHERTY,

Vienna.