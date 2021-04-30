Speed limits and safer roads

Sir, – As an older person, I get so annoyed constantly checking behind as I walk so as to avoid children, teenagers and even adults speeding silently towards my back on bicycles and scooters. They stupidly assume they know which way I’m going to move, swerving past me, never thinking I might suddenly decide to go left or right. When I asked a group of boys why they were on the path they said they tried the road but the cars were speeding too close to them.

In fact, Fingal County Council recently paid for a non-skid surface to be laid on this 60 km/h road between Malahide and Portmarnock, because drivers weren’t able to stop in time at the lights.

Why didn’t they just bring the speed limit down?

If the speed limits were reduced cyclists would be able to share the roads safely. There isn’t room on every road for separate cycle lanes. – Yours, etc,

JOAN REIDY,

Malahide,

Co Dublin.