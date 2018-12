Sir, – Reading the various announcements by county councils to introduce the 30km/h speed limits in housing estates, “Special Speed Limit (Housing Estates) Byelaws 2018, I am reminded of what one woman with a banner outside Dáil Éireann can achieve. Well done Roseann Brennan on your achievement with “Jake’s Law”. – Yours, etc,

SHEILA DEEGAN,

Dublin 3.