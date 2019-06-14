Sir, – As the State examinations are well and truly under way for another year, may I draw readers’ attention to an often neglected group within education. The care, compassion and understanding shown to students, especially those who must overcome educational and other disadvantages, by special needs assistants are quite phenomenal. Their contribution regularly goes above and beyond the call of duty, and our students are able to taste success and indeed reach their potential. We in education are minded to see the person and their ability, not the disability, and to this end special needs assistants should indeed be rightly recognised for their Herculean efforts in ensuring all our students flourish. – Yours, etc,

STEPHEN O’HARA,

Chaplain,

St Anthony’s School,

Carrowmore, Sligo.