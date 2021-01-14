A chara, – I swear to God that I will never ever vote again for Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael or the Greens if they do not find a solution to the distress caused by closing special education. I’m sick when I think of the ongoing struggle many families endure on a daily basis with their disabled children. To take away something that is so much more than school from these people is appalling. More than education, these schools and special units give children routine, purpose, engagement, and meaning. It is not the same situation for neurotypical children who can engage socially outside of school.

How many times does it need to be said?

I despair at times like this. I lose pride in my country.

Find an answer, please, Government. That’s what you are paid to do. – Is mise,

ÁINE CUSACK,

Valentia Island,

Co Kerry.