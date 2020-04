A chara, – It was good of Colman Dooney (Letters, April 27th) to write and let us know that he dislikes it when Mary Lou McDonald adopts a sharp combative tone and that he finds her warmer and less strident voice more convincing.

Maybe he could now follow up with an assessment of male voice tones, perhaps beginning with Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin? – Is mise,

ENDA FANNING.

Churchtown,

Dublin 14.