Sir, – The sanctimony of people braying about staycations and the selfishness of those who wish to get on a plane is hard to take on an island that is home to hundreds of thousands of people whose families do not live here.

Perhaps while we are considering where to spend our vouchers we might spare a thought for hard-working immigrants whose only option to see their families is to use their holiday allowance to fly home for a day, fly back and then sit in quarantine for two weeks. – Yours,

STEPHEN BRUCE,

Blackrock, Co Dublin.