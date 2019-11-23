Spain’s ban on Ryanair cabin bag charge

Sir, – I’m slightly incredulous at the Spanish court decision to ban Ryanair’s fee for large cabin bags (Business, November 21st).

The fact of the matter is that overhead bins on 737 series aircraft only have room for around 90 of these bags. With more than double that number of passengers on every flight there has to be a way of deciding who gets the space, and a nominal charge seems the fairest way to accomplish this.

If the courts want to do something useful with respect to Ryanair policies perhaps they could think about making it illegal to start “boarding” a flight when an inbound aircraft is still 10 minutes from landing. I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve found myself waiting on stairs at random airports. – Yours, etc,

RICHARD BANNISTER,

Ballsbridge, Dublin 4.