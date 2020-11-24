Sovereignty and Boris Johnson

Sir, – Bobby McDonagh is rightly concerned about the UK’s understanding of sovereignty (“Someone needs to explain sovereignty to Boris Johnson before it is too late”, Opinion & Analysis, November 23rd).

The UK White Paper on Brexit (February 2017) states: “Whilst Parliament has remained sovereign throughout our membership of the EU, it has not always felt like that”.

Feelings are notoriously difficult to explain and quantify. Facts are much easier. – Yours, etc,

RÓISÍN

McAULEY,

Belfast.