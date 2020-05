Sir, – Bobby McDonagh assures us that, “All countries are, by definition, sovereign equals: the UK, Ireland, Finland, Germany and so on” (“Great British Brexit tantrum”, Opinion & Analysis, May 19th).

The overruling by the German constitutional court of a decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union shows that some are more sovereign than others. – Yours, etc,

Dr JOHN DOHERTY,

Gaoth Dobhair,

Co Dhún na nGall.