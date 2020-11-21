Sounds familiar

A chara, – G Clarke (Letters, November 20th) suggests that the present Supreme Court saga would have drawn the talents of Gilbert and Sullivan. It did, in a way, in 1875, with their first West End hit, Trial by Jury. The associated Wikipedia article comments, “as with most Gilbert and Sullivan operas, the plot of Trial by Jury is ludicrous, but the characters behave as if the events were perfectly reasonable”.

There is nothing new under the sun, it seems. – Is mise,

TERRY WALSH,

Cartagena,

Murcia,

Spain.