Sondland’s explosive testimony

Sir, – US ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland’s evidence to Congress on Wednesday was explosive (World News, irishtimes.com, November 20th).

When President Donald Trump was first asked about Mr Sondland’s plan to appear before the impeachment hearing he distanced himself from the Ambassador by asserting that he hardly knew the man.

Well the ambassador certainly put some distance between the two of them today. As I watched the coverage I was reminded of Con Houlihan’s adage, “It’s not a good idea to insult the alligator’s mother before you cross the river”. – Yours, etc,

PADDY GOGARTY,

Portmarnock,

Co Dublin.