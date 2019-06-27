Something missing in health staff dispute

Sir, – We are missing one vital document in the various reports on the build-up to this dispute (Thousands of hospital procedures set to be cancelled as health staff strike, Home News, June 26th).

Would it be possible for Siptu or the HSE to publish the actual report detailing the findings of the Job Evaluation Scheme?

I have checked the website for both parties to this dispute, and cannot locate this document.

The stated purpose of the scheme is to assess whether particular roles have evolved over time, or have taken on more responsibilities – therefore warranting higher payments.

What is a chef, porter, or laboratory aide doing now that is different to five or 10 years ago, and merits a pay increase of €1,500 to €3,000 per annum? – Yours, etc,

PAT O’SULLIVAN,

Templeogue,

Dublin 16.