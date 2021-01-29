Some good news

Sir, – I was telephoned by a member of staff at Rosedale residential care home in the village of Kilmacow, Co Kilkenny, this week and informed that an elderly relative of mine who is a resident there had been vaccinated against Covid-19 on Sunday, along with all other residents and staff. I was also told that Rosedale has reached this watershed without a single recorded case of Covid-19 among staff or residents. When one thinks of the personal sacrifices and family discipline demanded of care-home workers to achieve this outcome, it is an outstanding achievement deserving of public acknowledgement and our unqualified admiration. And that admiration should extend, of course, to all community-care facilities struggling to achieve the same outcome in the face of such trying circumstances. – Yours, etc,

PAT COOKE,

Dublin 14.