Solidarity is cause for hope

Sir, – I was moved to tears by Freya McClements’s article on the actions of Creggan Enterprises in Derry in keeping the elderly, vulnerable and health workers supplied with essentials during the coronavirus outbreak (“‘Lifesaver’ deliveries in Creggan as all pull together”, News, March 24th).

This bright light emanating from radiant goodness makes one think that the law of love is truly written in the human heart. – Yours, etc,

Dr JAMES FINNEGAN,

Letterkenny,

Co Donegal.