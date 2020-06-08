Solidarity amid a pandemic

Sir, – A feeling of solidarity among the population has been one of the main reasons why there has been such a high rate of compliance with the requirements of the lockdown over the past two months.

We are in a new phase of the pandemic. Until a vaccine or effective anti-viral treatment is available, we are likely to experience mini-spikes in cases during and after the relaxation of the lockdown measures.

Assuming the testing and tracing system is as quick and effective as it needs to be, the level of compliance with the quarantine measures to eradicate such mini-spikes will be a defining element of the prevention of a second full lockdown.

Solidarity will be even more important in the coming months, but harder to achieve.

If an urban area or a rural town or village is largely locked down to prevent the spread of the virus, the people affected will have to be convinced of the merits of staying isolated, largely for the benefit of society as a whole, rather than for themselves. This will be much more difficult to maintain in circumstances where other parts of the city or county are working and socialising, etc, as normal, which will be especially obvious in a social media age.

Preparing the country for this eventuality would be prudent planning.

People have to be made to see the advantages of isolating themselves for 14 days to eliminate the spread of the virus in society. If this can be sold as a quid pro quo that will allow them to enjoy a “normal” life in the months ahead because someone somewhere else is adhering to the quarantine requirements, then the feeling of solidarity required can be engendered in society.

Getting people to think about this process sooner rather than later would undoubtedly help its acceptance in the months ahead. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN KELLEHER,

Ballinteer,

Dublin 16.

Sir, – I wonder, when autumn comes, when we find ourselves confined to our homes again, when schools are forced to close once more, and when our hospitals are overrun, will we look back on the fun we had earlier in the summer in our pubs, restaurants and hotels with fondness or regret? – Yours, etc,

GRAHAM QUINN,

Ballycullen, Dublin 24.

Sir, – Top marks to the Luas ticket inspectors on the Green Line in Windy Arbour on Saturday. A group was not observing the social distancing rules but the staff handled the situation with good humour and tact. The respect was reciprocated, and the problem was solved. – Yours, etc,

CATHERINE MURPHY,

Dublin 14.