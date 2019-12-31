Solar power – leading by example

Sir, – It is encouraging to think that the Government is promising to take action on climate change. It is somewhat surprising that we are all being advised to retrofit our houses but no public buildings seem to follow this advice.

Government Buildings on Merrion Street would provide an ideal space for a large number of solar panels.

Similarly, Leinster House, which has had a major roof restoration, could certainly support many roof panels. It is time that the Government led by example. – Yours, etc,

MATTHEW

A HARMEY,

Dublin 8.