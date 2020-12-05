Soggy toast ahead

Sir, – A fair warning should be given by this great newspaper when the words “new laws”, “nepotism” and “politicians” appear in the same article (“New plan to target white-collar crime and nepotism in public office”, News, December 3rd). My unpreparedness for the grinding of these tectonic plates resulted in spilt Earl Grey and soggy toast.

A small warning on the top-right corner of your front page would give indication that one’s breakfast may receive a bit of a jolt. – Yours, etc,

JIMMY FLANNERY,

Bettystown,

Co Meath.