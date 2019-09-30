Socialist Party split

Sir, – Presumably one of the key questions on the application form to join Paul Murphy’s new party will be something like, “What is your position on the Communist theses on Comintern tactics and, specifically, the theses on the United Front, as approved by the Fourth World Congress of the Third Communist International in December 1922?”. Debate around issues related to this, as reported by Fiach Kelly, in your issue of March 6th, 2019, seems to have led to the latest split in the Socialist Party. Where we be without having such crucial issues unresolved? – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL STUART,

Malahide,

Co Dublin.