Social distancing and sport

Sir, – I attended the Intermediate Football Final (Mayo) in Castlebar on Saturday evening. One hundred supporters from each club were allocated tickets, and the supporters of the two clubs were separated. In my section, we certainly had well in excess of 100 and social distancing was very poorly observed, and I am sure the same applied in the opposition section.

At the end of the game, the supporters of the winning team crowded on to the pitch and then hugged and hollered in one mass group with all the players.

This sort of behaviour will not advance the call for greater numbers to be allowed into games.

Castlebar can accommodate 30,000 fans but if 200 can ignore all guidelines, think what a crowd of 5,000 would be like? – Yours, etc,

TOM

McNICHOLAS,

Kiltimagh,

Co Mayo.