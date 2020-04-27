Social distancing and common sense

Sir, – Can some medical expert (not you, Donald Trump) please confirm to us whether it is possible, or remotely likely, that the coronavirus can be passed between two seemingly healthy, asymptomatic people walking by each other in remote places, in the fresh air, for a fraction of a second, neither coughing nor sneezing. It would seem to me that jumping into ditches, on to roads and climbing trees to create the required two-metre distance may be more risky? Advice welcome. – Yours, etc,

BARBARA BERMAN,

Glenageary,

Co Dublin.