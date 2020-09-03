Sir, – Both yesterday and today in my area I saw groups of secondary school girls on their way home from school.

They were in groups of four and eight, and so on .They were all close together, chatting and laughing. It was good to see them enjoying themselves, but I was the one who had to move out of the way so that I wouldn’t walk straight into them, as absolutely no way were they practising social distancing.

So all I could think of was all the hard work that has gone into trying to make schools as safe a place as possible to be in – and it could all be gone to naught with the students not continuing with the distancing once they leave the school gates. – Yours, etc,

ANNE MAHER,

Dundrum,

Dublin 14.