Soccer slump continues

Sir, – Might I suggest that the FAI withdraw from all competitions for a period of, say, 10 years? This would have the dual benefit of sparing us further international embarrassment for a while at least, while also helping us to meet our climate change commitments. – Yours, etc,

KEVIN BUTLER,

Fairview, Dublin 3.

Sir, – In view of the location, the sight of red dragons all over the field, and a vociferous travelling red army, I am curious to know if the Irish team somehow thought they were playing another code of football. I got this impression due to the number of back-passes I observed from the very start of the game. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN McKENNA,

Dublin 5.

Sir, – Instead of criticising the Irish football management team, should we not focus on a more fundamental question? Why are we producing so few players who can get contracts with English premiership clubs? – Yours, etc,

BRENDAN CASSERLY,

Bishopstown,

Cork.