Sir, – Beginning a sentence in media interviews with “so” to a question or an answer may be a source of annoyance to some people (An Irishman’s Diary, January 14th). However, it certainly betters the unpleasantness of the word “listen” which prefaces so many answers in after-match sport interviews. – Yours, etc,

KEVIN McLOUGHLIN,

Ballina, Co Mayo.