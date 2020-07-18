Snooze button
A chara, – When it came to the Dáil vote on lower-paid workers, it’s looks like the Minister for Climate Action, Communication Networks, and Transport was asleep at the wheel (News, July 17th). Or should I say handlebars? – Is mise,
SÍLE NÍCHOINCHEANNAIN,
Carrigaholt, Co Clare.
Sir, – Wasn’t a challenge to his leadership enough of a wake-up call for Green Party leader Eamon Ryan? – Yours, etc,
Dr JOHN DOHERTY,
Gaoth Dobhair,
Co. Dhún na nGall.
Sir, – The proximity of a Chief Whip when you snooze through a vote must be a huge advantage. – Yours, etc,
HELEN NOONAN,
Ranelagh,
Dublin 6.