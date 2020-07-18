Snooze button

A chara, – When it came to the Dáil vote on lower-paid workers, it’s looks like the Minister for Climate Action, Communication Networks, and Transport was asleep at the wheel (News, July 17th). Or should I say handlebars? – Is mise,

SÍLE NÍ­CHOINCHEANNAIN,

Carrigaholt, Co Clare.

Sir, – Wasn’t a challenge to his leadership enough of a wake-up call for Green Party leader Eamon Ryan? – Yours, etc,

Dr JOHN DOHERTY,

Gaoth Dobhair,

Co. Dhún na nGall.

Sir, – The proximity of a Chief Whip when you snooze through a vote must be a huge advantage. – Yours, etc,

HELEN NOONAN,

Ranelagh,

Dublin 6.