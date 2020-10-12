Snobby university obsession

Sir, – I note with interest your article on the Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris’s declaration that we must end the “snobby obsession” of schools with universities (News, October 9th).

The print media have been driving this obsession for years, with elaborate tables of schools and results, despite the well-documented damage to students and schools done by these meaningless tables.

It’s hard to believe that apprentices, workers who provided countless essential services and those who took a different approach in their career path can be dismissed as inferior.

Hopefully, quality journalism will give better analysis of educational performance in future, rather than the archaic views of a few “snobs”. – Yours, etc,

CHRIS HORAN,

Milltown,

Co Kerry.