Snobbery and the housing crisis

Sir, – I have to disagree with Jim Mannix (September 18th), who states that the existence of community-destroying drug abuse presents a fundamental flaw in Fintan O’Toole’s analysis (October 13th), and that Government policy and tenancy rules are preventing this drug scourge from being removed from social housing schemes.

More resources in the policing, education and healthcare, both physical and mental, infrastructures of communities (which as a result of government and economic neglect are more likely to face such challenges) is how you tackle the scourge of addiction, not by giving landlords more leeway to prioritise their own profits over the right of renters to have any semblance of stability. – Yours, etc,

TOMÁS M CREAMER,

Ballinamore,

Co Leitrim.