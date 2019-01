A chara, – I’m sure there is a wealth of stock images of all politicians. However, the article which considered the difficulties faced by Mary Lou McDonald (Opinion & Analysis, January 5th) was accompanied by yet another image of a frowning and unsmiling Sinn Féin leader. Similar images of Leo Varadkar or Micheál Martin do not seem to appear with any such frequency. – Yours, etc,

DAMIEN BENNETT,

Belfast.