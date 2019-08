Sir, – Years ago the late Paddy Crosbie had a relevant gag. “Every mornin’ me da gets oura bed, goes over to the winda and takes a deep breath. We live opposa de brewery!”

As schoolboys we inhaled that same magnificent odour down by the old harbour off James’ s Street. Oh happy days; oh smashing smell; no wonder we acquired the taste so effortlessly . . . in due course, of course! – Yours, etc,

LUKE MOONEY,

Castleknock, Dublin 15.