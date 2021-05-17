Sir, – Using a mobile phone while driving is rightly condemned. But nobody says a word about the trend in modern cars of installing touchscreens instead of old-fashioned knobs to control basic functions such as in-car temperature, air conditioning and other driving aids, all of which mean the drivers have to take their eyes off the road while using them.

These gimmicks are potentially dangerous to all road users and render modern motor cars, both petrol and electric, into something akin to smartphones on wheels.

I wonder how many unexplained accidents are caused by the driver’s attention being fixated on trying to operate these touchscreens and slider controls instead of being concentrated on the road ahead? – Yours, etc,

LOUIS HOGAN,

Wicklow Town.