Smartphones and distraction

Sir, – Last Saturday I walked behind a man pushing his one-year old child in a buggy around Tymon Park.

It was a beautiful afternoon, with the birds singing, and the smell of flowers in the air.

I walked behind this young father for the guts of an hour. He pushed the pram with one hand and looked down constantly into his phone held in the other hand. Not a word or any chance of engagement with his child.

What could be more interesting than your open-minded child sitting in the buggy looking up at you for cues?

Silence. Not even a goo-goo or ga-ga. No Da-da to open his child up to the sounds of the world around him. – Yours, etc,

ANNE

CLUNE,

Portrane,

Co Dublin.