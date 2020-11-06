Smaller shops bear brunt of lockdown

Sir, – The arguments surrounding what is essential and non-essential are laughable. The closure of aisles at larger shops to level the playing field does anything but. The playing field is most uneven for the smallest shops.

Why can’t I make an appointment at a small shop where I would likely be the only customer in the store? The shopkeeper would be delighted to honour my appointment as I would be serious about making a purchase. Better still, the shop would have my name and number for contact tracing.

All these arbitrary regulations have led to is me taking my business to larger online shops that do not benefit Ireland in the slightest.

I’m sure I could wait until December 1st to do my Christmas shopping. But how many others will be inclined to do that same? And how full will the shops be then? – Yours, etc,

KAT WEISER,

Ballyheigue,

Co Kerry.