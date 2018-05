Sir, – My compliments to Laura Kennedy on her article “I’m not a philistine but I have very little interest in travel” (Life, May 2nd).

However, I wish to point out that the inhabitants of Ballydehob are not “Ballydehobbians”; they are in fact “Ballydehobonians”. A forgivable error in the otherwise excellent piece.

Of course, both terms are preferable to the other name that is often used, “Hobbits”. – Yours, etc,

WILLIAM BARRY,

Ballydehob,

Co Cork.