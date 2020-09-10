Small firms and credit guarantee scheme

Sir, – As a small business owner here in the northwest, I welcome the Government credit guarantee scheme (“State credit guarantee scheme for businesses opens for applications”, Business, September 7th).

For all small businesses, taking on loans is always a concern, particularly in this climate.

I think a credit guarantee scheme that underpins invoices issued to export customers should be covered in this initiative. A lot of small businesses, particularly in manufacturing, like ourselves, have been dealing with international companies for years and are now are questioning if these companies are good for payment. This is the biggest worry for so many small businesses. Not knowing how financially viable their export customers are is a major concern for small firms. – Yours, etc,

MARTIN BRESLIN,

Donegal Socks,

Glenties,

Co Donegal.