Sleeve notes

Sir, – With all the necessary precautions that are being rightly taken regarding the coronavirus outbreak, I can’t understand the advice given to cough or sneeze into one’s elbow or sleeve. I consistently carry on my person a large handkerchief, without which I would find myself very embarrassed in company if I needed to sneeze or cough, and I would not entertain the idea of coughing or sneezing into my sleeve. More especially, if I had a cold, whatever about the handkerchief making it to the washing machine, the jumper or jacket does not find its way there as often. – Yours, etc,

WESLEY J BECK,

Roscrea,

Co Tipperary.