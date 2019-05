Sir, – Tom McElligott (Letters, May 16th) opines that addressing racial inequalities within the capitalist society that is the US could lead to a reduction in the disproportionate numbers of unborn black children who are aborted.

Mmm, what cure does Mr McElligott propose for the disproportionate number of baby girls who are aborted worldwide? Equality in all matters, including abortion! – Yours, etc,

AILEEN HOOPER,

Charleville, Co Cork.