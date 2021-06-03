Skills shortage

Sir, – There is a shortage of waiters, cooks and bar workers. Great news for hospitality staff as many employers in the sector say they now face a new problem of staff shortages and difficulties rehiring .

Can we now look forward to an upward surge in wages for hotel and restaurant workers as employers compete for their services and skills?

That’s how it works with the professional class where the market decides the value of doctors, solicitor, barristers, accountants and television presenters.

So far I have to yet to see any hospitality employers offering increased wage packages to attract staff in a market shortage. – Yours, etc,

