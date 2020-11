Sir, – In the “Hidden History” article (Magazine, October 31st), Gillian O’Brien is quoted as saying that she “regrets not buying a miniature ‘replica Famine pot’ for €25 in the Skibbereen Heritage Centre”.

The Skibbereen Heritage Centre does not stock and never would consider stocking such an item. The ethos of our Famine exhibition is one of respect, and selling such an article would make a mockery of that. – Yours, etc,

TERRI KEARNEY,

Skibbereen Heritage Centre,

Skibbereen, Co Cork.