Sir, – I see that the “Dead Zoo” in Dublin is looking for an expert to take down its ceiling-mounted whale skeletons (“National Museum of Ireland seeks experts to dismantle 100-year-old whale skeletons”, News, June 3rd).

The first vision I had was of the Trotter brothers from Only Fools and Horses taking down the crystal chandelier in the stately house.

Let’s hope the contractors leave Grandad behind when they take on the job. – Yours, etc,

JOHN K ROGERS,

Rathowen,

Co Westmeath.