Sinn Féin’s unique opportunity

Sir, – At this juncture in the history of Northern Ireland, the stance of Sinn Féin’s elected representatives in absenting themselves from Westminster is a dereliction of their duties to their electors.

They can hold a pivotal position in the shaping of the future relationship of the UK with Europe and consequently Ireland’s relationship with Europe. If they do actively attend Westminster they will have a unique opportunity to unite the people on this island. Irish citizens will not be kind to them for their lack courage in risking little to achieve much. – Yours, etc,

HUGH MCDERMOTT,

Dromahair Co Leitrim.