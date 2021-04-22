Sinn Féin and IRA army council

Sir, – Michael McDowell is straight to the point regarding the real leadership in Sinn Féin (“Sinn Féin politicians not free to apologise for or condemn IRA actions “, Opinion & Analysis, April 21st). There is no doubt but that the Sinn Féin leaders are manipulated by the army council. Why can we as citizens of this country not be aware of who these shadowy people are who are controlling elected representatives? We cannot function as a true democracy if this situation is allowed to continue. – Yours, etc,

COLM ANDREWS,

Dartry,

Dublin 6.