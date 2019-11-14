Sinn Féin and abstentionism

A chara, – I note Fintan O’Toole is once again focusing on the politics of Sinn Féin (“What if Corbyn offered Sinn FÃ©éin a border poll?”, Opinion & Analysis, November 12th).

While I appreciate that his previous suggestion that Sinn Féin’s seven MPs temporarily stand down to trigger byelections came to nothing (“Ireland can stop a no-deal Brexit. Here’s how”, Opinion & Analysis, August 2nd), perhaps I could remind him of his own words from that article: “Calling the party [Sinn Féin] to take those seats is rhetorically satisfying but pointless”. – Is mise,

ENDA FANNING,

Churchtown,

Dublin 14.