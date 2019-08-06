Sinn Féin, abstentionism and Brexit

Sir, – I wish Fintan O’Toole good luck with his ruse to block Brexit by having Sinn Féin MPs temporarily ceding their seats to prominent candidates who would bolster the anti-Brexit vote in Westminster (“Ireland can stop a no-deal Brexit. Here’s how”, News Review, August 3rd).

However, he would not be able to utilise one of his suggested alternative candidates, Nuala O’Loan, as she is a life member of the House of Lords and thus, like Queen Elizabeth, is barred from standing for election as an MP. – Yours, etc,

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN,

Letterkenny,

Co Donegal.

Sir, – Fintan O’Toole poses a very interesting question regarding a bold move by Sinn Féin and Brexit.

In that regard I would like to slightly amend one of Churchill’s famous wartime quotes: “Never in the field of human endeavour was so much expected of so few.” – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL LEE,

Glenageary, Co Dublin.

Sir, – There is a simpler version of Fintan O’Toole’s ingenious plan.

The Sinn Féin MPs could resign from the party and take their seats as Independents, without the need for byelections.

When their work was done (successfully or otherwise), they could revert to their current position and rejoin the party. – Yours, etc,

ALAN PAVELIN,

Chislehurst,

Kent,

England.